Taipei ranks 14th in global destinations

Staff writer, with CNA

Taipei ranked 14th in Euromonitor International’s Top 100 City Destination Ranking with a reported 9.2 million international visitors last year, the market research firm announced on Tuesday.

In the report released at the World Travel Market in London, Taipei ranked 14th among 100 cities based on the number of international arrivals last year, with a 1 percent increase in visitors, to 9.3 million arrivals, expected this year.

Taipei finished ninth among Asian cities in the rankings, behind Hong Kong (first overall); Bangkok (second); Singapore (fourth); Macau (fifth); Shenzhen, China (ninth); Kuala Lumpur (10th); Phuket, Thailand (11th); and Tokyo (13th).

The large number of Asian cities at the top of the rankings indicated that it “is the standout region that has driven change in the travel landscape over the past decade and is expected to continue doing so in the future,” the report said.

It added that 34 cities from the region were in the top 100 in 2010, and the figure has risen to 41 cities this year and is expected to grow to 47 cities in 2025.

Much of that can be attributed to tourists from China, whose numbers alone make them a key factor in determining which cities will make it into the rankings, it said.

For instance, tensions between Hong Kong and China, as well as South Korea and China, explain declines in visitor numbers in those markets predicted for this year.

“The impact of inter-Asian travel, predominantly from China in particular, cannot be underestimated,” Euromonitor International said on its Web site.