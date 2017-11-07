Taiwanese win 36 medals at German invention fair

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan won a total of 36 medals at this year’s iENA international trade fair held in Nuremburg, Germany, from Thursday to Sunday, which saw more than 800 submissions from across the world.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) sent congratulatory messages to the Taiwanese competitors following their outstanding performance at the fair — an invention market that offers opportunities to exchange innovative ideas.

Taiwanese inventors performed brilliantly, winning 14 gold medals, 14 silvers and 8 bronzes, Taiwanese delegation head Shen Yu-hao (沈毓豪) said.

Grape King Bio and Kaohsiung Veterans General Hospital were awarded gold medals at the fair’s closing ceremony on Sunday.

Grape King Bio, one of the top health food manufacturers in Taiwan, secured two gold medals and a special award for two inventions related to its unique liquid-state fermentation technology.

One of its gold-winning inventions is a method that enhances erinacine A in liquid state fermentation while producing hyphae — the long, branching filamentous structure of the tree hedgehog, Grape King Bio said.

Erinacine A has proved helpful in the treatment of dementia and listening difficulties in seniors, and the method, which prevents the accumulation of carbohydrates, can be extensively applied in medication targeting diseases common among seniors, it said.

Grape King Bio said it is the only company in the world that has managed to commercialize tree hedgehog hyphae containing erinacine A.

The second patent, for which the company won a gold medal and special award, is a method to extract three substances from naturally fermented antrodia camphorate, also known as stout camphor fungus — a species of fungus that is endemic to Taiwan, Grape King Bio said.

The company said tests have proved that its product made from hyphae of antrodia camphorate reduces the resistance of cancer cells, helping cancer patients receiving chemotherapy to recover more quickly.

The product has also been certified by the US Food and Drug Administration for its ability to protect the liver and reduce blood pressure.

Kaohsiung Veterans General Hospital also took home two gold medals for two patented products: a new set of gloves for ICU patients and speedy electrocardiography.