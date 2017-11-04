Ministry Web site improves managing of foreign workers

Staff writer, with CNA

The Ministry of Labor on Wednesday added two new functions to its online system for managing the employment of foreign workers, allowing updates of employment information and the submission of applications to extend the transition time between contracts.

The two services were added to an online system launched by the ministry in January last year to manage the employment, extension of employment, and other important functions related to blue-collar foreign workers in Taiwan.

Employers can register for an online account by using their business or citizen digital certificates, fill in the required information and click “enter.”

In a media statement, the ministry said the additional functions allow employers to update their workers’ information online or request an extension of the transition time when workers are switching employers.

Under the current regulations, foreign workers have up to 60 days to switch to a new employer after the end of a contract, but may be allowed an additional 60 days if the worker has been in Taiwan for less than a year or has special circumstances.

Wednesday’s updates make it easier to apply for the 60-day extension, the ministry said.

The function to extend foreign workers’ contracts with their current employer has been available online since July.

The approval process for online applications takes a maximum of seven days, which significantly expedites the procedure and reduces delivery costs, the ministry said.

Ministry data show that nearly 85 percent of all cases of foreign worker employment in September were handled online.

Employers can access these functions on the Ministry of Labor’s Chinese-language online system (https://fwapply.wda.gov.tw/efpv/wSite/Control?function=IndexPage).