Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

TRAVEL

New Macau customs rules

From yesterday, visitors entering Macau with 120,000 Macau patacas (US$14,933) or more in cash or “bearer-negotiable instruments” must be declared or risk a fine, the Mainland Affairs Council said. The statement was based on Macau’s Control of Cross-Boundary Transport of Currency and Bearer Negotiable Instruments law, passed by the territory’s Legislative Council in June to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism. Visitors carrying cash exceeding the amount must fill out a declaration form to show customs officers. Travelers who fail to do so, both upon arrival and at departure, can be fined from 1,000 to 500,000 patacas. Bearer-negotiable instruments include traveler’s checks, checks, bank drafts, payment orders and promissory notes, the council said. Gold, other precious metals and gems are excluded from the regulation, as are transiting travelers. Passengers should contact Macau’s customs services for more information, the council said.

TOURISM

Hopes high for Philippines

The Tourism Bureau this week expressed optimism about Philippine tourism, thanks to a trial program starting next month that is to offer Philippine nationals visa-free entry to Taiwan for up to 14 days. About 180,000 Philippine nationals visited Taiwan between January and August, an increase of more than 70 percent compared with the same period last year, bureau official Tsao Yi-shu (曹逸書) said. The trial program will hopefully bring even more tourists from the Philippines by the end of the year, Tsao said. The majority of Philippine travelers to Taiwan are young people, Tsao said, adding that their activities mostly involve shopping in major cities in northern Taiwan.