Ko becomes emotional over Universiade documentary

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) choked up several times when introducing the documentary Inside 2017 Taipei Universiade, while Premier William Lai (賴清德) yesterday said that three policies will be implemented to promote sports.

The Taipei Department of Information and Tourism and the National Geographic Channel worked together to document the preparations for this year’s Taipei Summer Universiade.

The documentary is to debut on Taiwan’s National Geographic Channel at 9pm tonight and later air in 42 Asian nations.

The excellent performance of the nation’s athletes showed the world the tenacious spirit and strong will of Taiwanese, and the Games’ greatest achievement was making Taiwanese more confident in their future, Ko told a news conference held to reveal the documentary’s trailer in Taipei yesterday.

“It was a Taiwanese miracle in the summer of 2017, as the nation had the chance to hold the largest international sports event it has ever held and become more united,” he said. “We joined forces and overcame difficulties to make history, so I think the Universiade will become an unforgettable memory for many Taiwanese.”

Ko said the success of the Games was not the result of the Taipei City Government’s efforts alone, but was accomplished with the cooperation of the central and local governments.

With tears on his cheeks, Ko said he was moved by the documentary, because many people had doubts during the early stages and had mocked the organizers daily, but in the end, they were able to turn “mission impossible” into “mission accomplished.”

Lai said he is grateful to Ko for leading the city government in organizing such a successful event that attracted more than 580,000 people to cheer for the athletes.

The Games not only brought the world to Taiwan and allowed Taiwan to be seen by the world, but also raised the self-confidence of Taiwanese, he added.

The success of the Games is also an example of good cooperation between the central and local governments, he said, adding that the Executive Yuan will continue to promote sports by impelementing concrete policies.

Amendments to the National Sports Act (國民體育法) have been passed to ensure that competitions will be conducted in a fair, just, transparent and professional manner, Lin said.

The system and budget for subsidizing athletes and their coaches when competing internationally will be modified so they can win honors for the nation without having to worry about finances, he said.