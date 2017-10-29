INTERVIEW: Culture is nation’s advantage: OCAC head

Liberty Times (LT): What sorts of “united front” tactics have China employed in the overseas compatriot community since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) assumed office more than a year ago? How have the strategies evolved? How has the OCAC responded?

Wu Hsin-hsing (吳新興): China has always used united front tactics in the overseas compatriot community, but during Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) administrations, the two sides did not seem as adversarial, so China was targeting these communities less intensely.

After May 20 last year, the new Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government posited its own views on cross-strait issues, which apparently was not to Beijing’s liking, so it began to blockade Taiwan’s economic and diplomatic efforts. Those policies expanded to include attempts to suppress Taiwanese independence and promote unification in overseas communities.

Since then, China has been trying various tactics against Taiwan on all fronts with the apparent objective of compelling the DPP government to concede to Beijing’s views.

However, our aim is to be a good neighbor, and we do not wish to see this kind of pressuring behavior.

China has aggressively pursued its agenda of opposing independence and promoting unification in major cities all over the world. It is alarming that it has shown such initiative in trying to convince overseas Taiwanese and their community leaders to participate in such activities, and some of the more traditional overseas communities and pan-blue camp supporters have done so.

China has also been using dispersed elements to conduct such activities in Taiwan.

For example, in mid-August, the Committee to Promote the Reunification of China came to Taiwan under the pretext of conducting economic and cultural exchanges. It organized conferences with certain groups and political parties [such as the KMT and the Chinese Unity Promotion Party]. The topics of those conferences were invariably political.

China’s goal is to cultivate people in Taiwan who will support its anti-independence and pro-unification agenda. For this purpose, it has been using cross-strait exchanges as a cover for its operations to divide the nation and deploy its united front tactics on all kinds of groups.

Regardless of political affiliation, all Taiwanese should come together to oppose these activities.

LT: What united front tactics is China using against overseas Taiwanese organizations and compatriots? What countermeasures does the government have in place?

Wu: Many of the older overseas social organizations have members whose families trace back to China. It is unavoidable that they would want to visit China to see them. Some might even have business interests there.

Chinese embassies can impose visa restrictions to prevent them from supporting Taiwan.

Recently, a member of an organization in San Francisco told us that he has been blacklisted for supporting Taiwan and cannot go to China to see relatives, which made him quite angry. These organizations are a small battlefront in the large environment of cross-strait relations.

We need to change our way of thinking; there is no need to confront China. I believe that people with Taiwanese roots will not change recognition of their home nation, regardless of China’s tactics.

I do not think we should return to our old strategy of using money to resist China and hindering each other. Our work with overseas compatriots involves positive marketing [of the nation] to let them understand things clearly, for example [letting them know that] there will be no reduction in our services for them. We are not going to blindly chase NT$40 million [US$1.32 million], claiming it is for overseas compatriots — that way of thinking is over with.