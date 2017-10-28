Bill to tighten intellectual property protection: office

Staff writer, with CNA

A draft bill to tighten intellectual property protection on Thursday was passed to the Legislative Yuan for final approval after passing a Cabinet review.

The bill, which features a total of 93 amendments and 17 new articles to the Copyright Act (著作權法), is a huge undertaking seven years in the making.

The Intellectual Property Office (IPO) reviewed copyright regulations in different nations to present a legal framework suitable for the digital age, a statement said.

Changing up to 80 percent of the act, the bill seeks to prevent intellectual property infringement, while safeguarding the rights of copyright holders and benefiting society as a whole, it said.

IPO Director-General Hong Shu-min (洪淑敏) said the live broadcasting of a sports game at a bar would need to be authorized by whoever holds the rights to the broadcast under the amended act.

This is because the broadcast directly boosts the revenue-earning ability of the bar, she said, adding that TV shows or music played in a beauty salon or restaurant would not fall under the act because they are not central to the business.

In redefining the types of activities that require permission to show or play copyrighted material, the bill essentially protects the commercial interests of the copyright holder, Hong said.

Those who contravene the provisions of the act could face up to three years in prison and a fine of up to NT$750,000, she said.

The IPO said it would push for the bill’s passage by the Legislative Yuan to enhance the efficacy of copyright law in the digital age.