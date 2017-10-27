New aviation rules to restrict private drone operations to daytime flying

Staff writer, with CNA

The Executive Yuan yesterday approved a draft amendment bill that would require registration of large commercial drones and set limits on their operation, Cabinet deputy spokeswoman Chang Hsiu-chen (張秀禎) said.

The draft amendments to the Civil Aviation Act (民用航空法) are designed to improve air safety and aviation management, Chang said.

Under the draft bill, registration of commercial unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) weighing more than 250g would become mandatory, so that government authorities could identify the owners in the event of an accident.

The bill also stipulates that a license would be required to operate commercial drones heavier than 25kg, as well as those equipped with GPS navigation systems and weighing more than 1kg.

Other clauses in the draft bill would restrict operation of commercial drones to daytime hours and limit the altitude at which they can be flown to 122m, while restricting any individual to operating only one drone at a time.

The maximum penalty for violation of the regulations would be a fine of NT$1.5 million (US$49,320) and confiscation of the UAV, the draft bill states.