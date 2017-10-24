Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

CRIME

Briton caught drunk driving

A Kaohsiung-based Briton who grabbed headlines after tattooing the Chinese characters for “Taiwan” on his forehead was yesterday detained for drunk driving. Police in the city’s Yangcheng Precinct stopped him on Cisian 2nd Road as he was seen riding a motorcycle apparently under the influence and parked the scooter beyond the stop line when waiting for a traffic light. Police said he smelt of alcohol and a test showed a breath alcohol level of 0.82 milligrams per liter, far exceeding the minimum level of 0.15 milligrams per liter. Police recognized the man immediately and charged him with offenses against public safety, transferring the case to prosecutors. Prosecutors later released the man without posting bail after questioning. He was upset when being detained and damaged the toilet of the detention room, refusing to be questioned for some time, police said. The man relocated to Taiwan 12 years ago and was naturalized six years ago after marrying a Taiwanese woman. He runs a pub in the city’s Yangcheng District (鹽埕), and has a history of drunk driving and arson.

ECONOMY

‘Shortages’ to be addressed

The Cabinet is to propose a policy package to solve the “five industrial shortages” in two weeks, Premier William Lai (賴清德) said yesterday. The Executive Yuan has been drafting proposals to alleviate shortages of power, water, land, labor and skilled workers, and the premier would personally chair a news conference in about two weeks to announce the proposals, after the Legislative Yuan has finished a review of the policy implementation framework submitted by the Cabinet, Lai said. It has been one of the Cabinet’s top priorities to solve the “five shortages” to revive the economy, and possible solutions include tax reduction, he said. Lai reiterated the Cabinet’s determination to boost the economy as he thanked the public for his high approval rating.

LABOR

Overtime pay rises 7.41%

The average overtime pay between January and August this year was NT$1,697 per employee, a 7.41 percent increase from last year and the highest increase in the same period in seven years, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday. Average hourly overtime pay was NT$212, a record. Average monthly overtime hours between January and August fell 0.2 hours to eight from the same period last year. The increase in remuneration is mainly due to a legal requirement for employers to pay higher overtime pay if they ask employees to work on holidays, DGBAS Census Department Deputy Director Pan Ning-hsin (潘寧馨) said.

IMMIGRATION

Yunlin opens migrant center

The Yunlin County Government has set up a service center to enhance communication between immigrant workers and their employers, as about 18,000 foreign workers work in the county’s industrial and social welfare sectors. The center is tasked with helping contract workers from foreign countries to adapt to the nation’s life, culture, customs and laws. It is to organize workshops for employers, workers and labor brokers to give information on the laws and regulations governing labor-management relations, insurance, work contracts and wages. The center is also to organize activities to promote cultural exchanges and hold language courses for both local employers and their foreign workers.