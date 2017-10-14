President Tsai to visit three Pacific diplomatic allies

Staff writer, with CNA

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) is to visit three of the nation’s diplomatic allies in the Pacific from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4, the Presidential Office said yesterday.

The president is to visit the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu and the Solomon Islands, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Wu Chih-chung (吳志中) said at a Presidential Office news conference.

Tsai is to meet with senior officials of the three countries during her eight-day trip to promote bilateral ties, Wu said.

Six of Taiwan’s 20 formal diplomatic allies are in the Pacific, the other three being Nauru, Kiribati and Palau.

In other news, Tsai yesterday said that the government would like the US and Japan to support its New Southbound Policy, which promotes cooperation in trade, infrastructure, investment and education between Taiwan and the policy’s target countries.

Tsai made the remark at the Presidential Office Building while receiving a group of foreign academics, who had attended the Yushan Forum on Wednesday and Thursday.

“The key for Taiwan’s New Southbound Policy to succeed is positive responses from our neighboring countries and the international community,” she said.

As the New Southbound Policy is aimed at “redefining Taiwan’s role in Southeast Asia and South Asia, our nation is committed to expanding opportunities with other like-minded nations in the New Southbound Policy target countries,” Tsai said.