EPA to offer incentives for using reusable cups

To reduce consumption of disposable cups, the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) said it is preparing incentives to promote the use of reusable containers.

The nation’s beverage stores use about 1.5 billion plastic or polystyrene cups every year, putting a heavy burden on the environment.

Plastic accounts for 90 percent of ocean waste, with bottles, bottle caps, straws, bags and cups constituting the top five types, Society of Wilderness data from last year show.

After Tainan prohibited the use of polystyrene cups in 2012, the amount found in the ocean significantly decreased, a survey by the society found.

Although the EPA offers incentives for recycling plastic bottles and next year is to expand its regulations on plastic bags, it has not yet proposed any regulations regarding plastic cups.

The agency said it plans to encourage the use of reusable cups by offering incentives such as discounts, but added that the policy is still under evaluation.

In other developments, several non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are urging the EPA to next year release a timetable for reducing plastic waste.

The appeal came in the wake of several reports of significant marine pollution.

A few days ago, garbage was found at Shajhu Bay (沙珠灣) in New Taipei City’s Jinshan District (金山), tarnishing the attractive surfing venue, while the Fenniaolin Fishing Port (粉鳥林漁港) in Yilan County’s Suao Township (蘇澳) was closed in August after being overwhelmed by visitors and trash.

To curb such pollution, the EPA and several NGOs in July established a platform for managing ocean waste.

It is the nation’s first platform devoted to marine waste issues that connects the government and NGOs, Greenpeace Taiwan said, adding that it has so far convened three meetings to discuss ways to reduce garbage from the source, effective management and monitoring, research and international interaction.

However, the EPA should still launch a timetable for reducing plastic products next year, the NGOs said.

The EPA is integrating its water quality, waste management and sanitation departments to address the issue, EPA Deputy Minister Chan Shun-kuei (詹順貴) said.

The Executive Yuan values the platform and will coordinate between various ministries, he said, adding that the determination to reduce marine waste reaches the Cabinet level.