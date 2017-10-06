Presidential Office to star in Double Ten light show

Staff writer, with CNA

For the first time in Taiwan’s history, the nearly century-old Presidential Office Building is to be decked out in a light show featuring local elements and history as part of activities to celebrate Double Ten National Day, organizers of the event said on Thursday.

At a news conference at the Presidential Office, the organizers displayed a demo version of the light show to encourage the public to attend and share posts on social media to “increase international publicity for Taiwan.”

The show is to be projected onto the outside of the Presidential Office Building every 30 minutes from 7:30pm to 9:50pm, from Saturday to Tuesday next week, show director Agi Chen (陳怡潔) said.

Five digital projectors are to provide intense color and brightness to the festive images adorning the facade of the building, which was completed in 1919 during the Japanese colonial period, with the theme revolving around the changes that the building has undergone and life experiences in Taiwan over the past century, Chen said.

This year’s efforts are aimed at “praying for an auspicious celebration,” Presidential Office spokesman Sidney Lin (林鶴明) said.

Other focuses of the celebrations involving the Presidential Office Building are to include performances by 98-year-old liam kua (唸歌) maestro Yang Hsiu-ching (楊秀卿) and the One Song Orchestra, a string ensemble that plays exclusively Taiwanese pieces, to be staged separately at 10am and 2pm on Saturday in a hall inside the building, Lin said.

The performances will be open to the public, who can also take a tour of the Presidential Office, Lin added.