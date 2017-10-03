Sunday pedestrian-only trial on Dihua St to be continued

Staff writer, with CNA

The vehicle-free trial last month on Dihua Street (迪化街) in Taipei received a positive response and is to be extended to the end of this year, the Taipei City Government said.

The portion of Dihua Street running between Guisui Street (歸綏街) and Nanjing W Road (南京西路) was made pedestrian-only between 10am and 5pm on Sundays.

A Taipei Department of Transportation survey found visitors to the area very supportive of the measure, with a 95 percent satisfaction rate from 618 interviewees, including 98 foreigners.

Business operators in the area were also mostly happy with the policy and on Sept. 21, the Dihua Shopping District Development Association asked the city to extend the program.