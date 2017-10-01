Ministry seeks investors for 55 transport projects

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications is hosting a convention on Oct. 17 to attract private-sector investment and funding for 55 public infrastructure projects.

The total value of these projects is estimated at NT$105.4 billion (US$3.478 billion), the ministry said, adding that they are open for public tender from both domestic and international companies.

The ministry said that some of the projects are part of the Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program, which focuses heavily on the construction of new railway systems and upgrading or expanding existing railways.

Contracts open for bidding by railway component manufacturers and railway maintenance companies are valued at NT$45 billion, the ministry said, adding that they would mainly meet operational demands of the Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp (THSRC) and Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) in the next 10 years.

The THSRC is looking to sign contracts worth NT$17 billion for the maintenance and upgrading of the high-speed rail system, while the TRA will need train carriages, power systems and railway tracks, with the contracts valued at NT$28 billion.

Due to massive demand for contractors, the ministry said that it would establish a special section at the convention for companies interested in participating in projects that are part of the national infrastructure program.

Other projects to be discussed at the convention include property development plans inside and outside high-speed rail stations, and at international airports, seaports and national scenic areas.

Some of the more significant developments include the Asian Silicon Valley project close to the Taoyuan THSR station, the Green Energy Convention Center near Tainan’s THSR station, an Intelligent Terminal Building at the Port of Keelung and a yacht harbor at Tainan’s Port of Anping.