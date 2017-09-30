FEATURE: Taiwanese search for roots in US archives

By Lo Yuan-shao and Elizabeth Hsu / CNA

Hsiao Hsin-cheng (蕭新晟) emigrated to the US with his family after he finished middle school in Taiwan, but as he settled in New York, the 34-year-old software engineer came to regret the lack of Taiwanese history taught when he was in school.

That longing has only been reinforced in the US, where Taiwanese expatriates recounted a history totally foreign to him.

He said the Republic of China (ROC) did not exist in the version he heard, leading him and others to ask: “What exactly is Taiwan?”

That curiosity prompted Hsiao and two other US-based Taiwanese last year to embark on a root-searching journey by initiating an ambitious open-source project called “Taiwan National Treasure” at a G0V hackathon event in New York.

Along with friends Lin Yu-cheng (林育正) and Abraham Chuang (莊士杰), Hsiao urged fellow Taiwanese around the world to “dig out” historical materials related to Taiwan in archives in the US and other nations that have had close contact with Taiwan.

The initial target was the US National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), with its more than 60 million files from many US government agencies that are declassified after being kept out of the public eye for 30 years.

The documents related to Taiwan in the archives span several periods of history, from the Japanese colonial period, World War II and the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) retreat to Taiwan, to the ROC’s removal from the UN and the severing of diplomatic ties with the US.

However, none of the valuable files were digitized. Hsiao sought to create an online platform to change that.

He invited those interested in learning about Taiwanese history to help dig out paper files and photographs and upload them to the platform.

In March, the initiative earned a G0V civic tech grant of NT$500,000, which helped the project leaders create a Web site at www.nationaltreasure.tw to make sharing and compiling data more accessible.

The site opened on Sept. 10.

“The pieces of a jigsaw puzzle featuring the past of Taiwan are scattered around all corners of the world. We need to seek them out before digitizing them and translating them into open data and historical stories available for everyone,” a statement on the Web site’s home page says. “The process of putting the pieces together will enable Taiwanese people to know their own history and truth.”

Hsiao designed an app for mobile devices that allows volunteer “treasure hunters” to easily upload their finds online.

The English content is then automatically translated into Chinese and volunteers manually correct mistakes.

To date, more than 16,000 files from NARA related to Taiwan have been stored in the Taiwan National Treasure databank with the help of volunteers, Hsiao said.

“In the beginning, they were mostly retirees; now there are many passionate young people on board,” with some even willing to take time off from work to join the hunt, because NARA is only open on weekdays, he said.

Before volunteers enter the archive, they are assigned sequential numbers that allow them to locate files more efficiently.

It also means that the volunteers cannot pick subjects on their own.

“We hold the mindset of a librarian, which is having an interest in the data itself, rather than seeing it as being used for research or any specific purpose,” Hsiao said.

One person found a protest letter written by the faculty and students of National Chengchi University to then-US president Jimmy Carter in December 1978.