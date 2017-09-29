Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

ECONOMY

Taiwan fifth in wealth report

Taiwan ranked fifth in the world last year in terms of net financial assets per capita, also known as private wealth per person, according to Allianz’s latest Global Wealth Report published on Wednesday. The report, which assesses the financial situation of more than 50 nations worldwide, found that Taiwan’s net financial assets per capita were 92,360 euros (US$108,720). In Asia, Taiwan was second only to Japan, whose net financial assets per capita were assessed at 96,890 euros. It was the nation’s best ranking to date, with the household asset growth rate tripling to 10 percent since 2015. The report also said that the nation’s private debt was growing at a stable rate of 4.8 percent and warned of the consequences of a steep hike. “Taiwan’s debt growth has remained relatively stable in the past few years, which is a good trend,” Allianz’s Michael Heise said in the report. “Should private debt increase to too high a level, that would be lethal to Taiwan’s economic development.”

CRIME

Drunk driving to cost more

Starting in March next year, motorists convicted of drunk driving are to be required to pay a higher punitive premium for compulsory automobile liability insurance, the Financial Supervisory Commission said on Tuesday. The punitive premium is to be raised to NT$3,600 per violation, up from NT$2,100, to reflect the cost of compensation for victims of drunk driving, it said. There is no limit to the number of times violators can be charged a punitive premium, it said. The system was first introduced in March 2014 and by July, 67,730 insured motorists had been charged punitive premiums on top of their regular premium, which is NT$1,866 a year for men and NT$1,457 for women, Insurance Bureau statistics showed.