Central bank says NT$10 redesign is unrealistic

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

Suggestions by netizens to change the portrait on NT$10 coins from the nation’s founder Sun Yat-sen (孫逸仙) to Chuang Chu Yu-nu (莊朱玉女), a philanthropist from Kaohsiung, were rejected by the central bank yesterday.

The new version of the NT$10 coin has only been in circulation for six years since its launch in 2011 and there was no urgent need for a new version, the Central Bank of the Republic of China said.

Chuang Chu, who died in 2015, was known for her charity lunches offered at NT$10 per box, but also allowing dock workers, the poor and the homeless to eat to their heart’s content.

Netizens have been petitioning since Sept. 14 to have her portrait placed on NT$10 coins as a way to commemorate her. The petition, logged on the National Development Council’s online public policy participation forum, has received 6,300 signatures.

The bank said that the process of changing coins was difficult and the time and resources required far greater than simply replenishing coins in circulation.

Any changes made to the coin would require a redesign and trialminting, the bank said, adding that the results of the trial would have to be approved by the Executive Yuan before holding public hearings.

While Taiwan is an open and democratic society, different opinions on whose portraits or what images best represent Taiwan would be solicited if the bank were to change the NT$10 design, it said.

Proposals would have to be carefully assessed before being presented to the public for a vote, the bank said.