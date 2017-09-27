EPA announces list of 13 banned additives

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) yesterday announced a list of 13 toxic chemicals that can damage human health when illegally used as food additives, including melamine, which was found in milk powder imported from China in 2008.

EPA Toxic and Chemical Substances Bureau Director-General Hsieh Yan-ju (謝燕儒) also identified malachite green, metanil yellow, methyl yellow, maleic acid, maleic anhydride, dulcin, potassium bromate, dimethyl fumarate, benzyl violet 4B, rhodamine B, coumarin and sodium hydroxymethanesulfinate as toxic chemical detrimental to human health or the environment.

Before the announcement, the bureau held two public hearings and collected input from 1,518 chemical suppliers and four industry unions, Hsieh said at a news conference in Taipei.

The chemicals are sometimes illegally used to intensify the flavor and color of foods, or to extend their shelf lives, he said.

Melamine, a chemical used to make plastic containers, was found in milk powder imported from China in 2008 and caused some infants to develop kidney stones or kidney failure.

Metanil yellow and methyl yellow can be used to make dried tofu brighter, but animal tests have found they are carcinogenic, Hsieh said.

Metanil yellow and methyl yellow can be detected through quick tests, but the detection of the other 11 substances in foods requires more precise testing, Evaluation Management Division associate technical specialist Su Yu-shan (蘇鈺珊) said.

As stipulated by the Toxic Chemical Substances Control Act (毒性化學物質管理法), companies that want to sell products containing any of the 13 substances must apply for permits in advance from the bureau, Hsieh said, adding that they would also be required to present annual reports on chemical usage and inventory.

Asked which agency would conduct inspections, he said the bureau is in charge of source management, while the Food and Drug Administration is responsible for ensuring the safety of food products.

Violators could face fines of between NT$60,000 and NT$500,000, Hsieh said, adding that individuals who use the toxic substances in food could be punished for contravening the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation (食品安全衛生管理法).