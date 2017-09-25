Thailand holds Taiwanese on telecoms fraud charges

Staff writer, with CNA, BANGKOK

Thai police on Friday arrested three Taiwanese in Nakhon Ratchasima Province (Khorat Province) on suspicion of involvement in telecoms fraud, Thai police officials said.

The three had entered Thailand on tourist visas and went to a shopping mall in the northeastern province, where they withdrew cash from ATMs in what the police called a telecoms fraud operation.

Acting on tip-offs from senior citizens who were allegedly targeted by the fraudsters in Thailand, police said it launched an investigation and discovered surveillance footage of the suspects making withdrawals from ATMs.

Police located the suspects and raided their residence, seizing 500,000 baht (US$15,115), 34 ATM cards, 20 bank books and 20 mobile phones.

The investigation’s scope has been expanded, police said, and asked victims of telecoms fraud to come forward.

They suspect the fraud was conducted by an international criminal ring, police said.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Bangkok said it has contacted local police and has been briefed on the case.

It said it will arrange visitation rights for the suspects.

The suspects could be sentenced to at least two years in prison in Thailand for international telecoms fraud, after which they would be repatriated to Taiwan, where they face a maximum sentence of seven years in prison for aggregated fraud, the office said.