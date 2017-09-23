CWB to add six seismic monitor stations

Staff writer, with CNA

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) plans to introduce six more offshore seismic monitoring stations by 2020, bringing the number of underwater stations to nine, CWB Seismology Center Director Kuo Kai-wen (郭鎧紋) said on Thursday.

The bureau has accelerated the expansion of its network for monitoring seismic activity in recent years by adding more offshore stations to better gather seismic data, Kuo said.

After determining that 70 percent of earthquakes around Taiwan originate off the northeast coast, the bureau established the nation’s first underwater seismic monitoring station off Yilan in 2011. However, its operations were suspended in 2014 after underwater power lines were damaged by a fishing trawler, he said.

While repairing the underwater lines, the bureau took the opportunity to install two additional earthquake monitoring stations in the area. Test runs started earlier this year, with the stations scheduled to come online in October, he added.

Two of the three stations are located in the Heping Sea Basin and one in the Nanao Sea Basin.

Six more underwater monitoring stations are to be added off eastern Taiwan and located in the Ryukyu Trench, a 1,398km long oceanic trench between northeastern Taiwan and southwestern Japan.

The number of stations in Taiwan is expected to reach nine by 2020, greatly improving the nation’s ability to detect tremors and tsunamis off the northeast coast, he said.

Kuo made the statement as the nation marked the 18th anniversary of the 921 Earthquake, a magnitude 7.6 quake that occurred near Nantou County’s Jiji Township (集集) in 1999 and claimed 2,456 lives.

Compared with previous years, Taiwan has seen fewer earthquakes of magnitude 4 or higher this year, which indicates poor energy release, Kuo said.

The nation typically experiences more than 100 temblors of that scale each year, but as of Thursday, there had only been 42 episodes, he said.

Ten of the 42 earthquakes measured a magnitude of at least 5, including one over 6, the center said. However, Taiwan generally sees an annual average of 33 magnitude 5 earthquakes, including three over 6.

There have been too few minor earthquakes this year, which could lead to an accumulation of energy and possibly to more powerful quakes, Kuo said.

Between the 921 Earthquake and last year, Taiwan each year saw about 150 temblors of a magnitude of 4 or higher, except for in 2007, when only 91 episodes were recorded.

However, CWB data show that the number of earthquakes in that category has been declining, with only 100 such quakes being reported in 2015 and 110 last year.