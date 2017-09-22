International fair attracts 1,500 patented technologies

Staff writer, with CNA

About 1,500 patented inventions and technologies from 23 nations are to be on show at this year’s Taipei International Invention Show and Technomart, which is to be held from Thursday to Saturday next week, event organizers said on Tuesday.

The event will be held at the Taipei World Trade Center Exhibition Hall 1 and will have free admission.

The bulk of the exhibition is to focus on textile applications, “smart” cloud technology and Internet of Things (IoT) applications, Taiwan External Trade Development Council exhibition department head Huang Han-tang (黃漢唐) said at a news conference.

The news conference featured several inventions that are creative and functional, only some of which have been commercialized.

One invention was a high-transverse strength, double-layer zipper that is also waterproof.

The world’s first IoT fabric module, which was jointly developed by City Bright Co and the Industrial Development Bureau, was also shown.

The temperature-sensing device allows a user to control and set temperatures remotely with a smartphone app.

Another featured invention was a glove developed by the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Department of Industrial Technology with sensors that allow electroconductive fibers to integrate with information and communication technology. The wearer uses hand movements to control devices such as drones and remote-control cars.

The show is organized by the ministries of economic affairs, national defense, education, science and technology, as well as the Council of Agriculture and several research institutions.