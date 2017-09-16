Taipei ranked 61st least stressful city in annual survey

Staff writer, with CNA

Taipei has been listed 61st in an annual survey of the world’s least stressful cities, which takes into consideration factors such as social security, population density, green spaces and public transport.

In the Global Least and Most Stressful Cities Ranking, Taipei was given an overall score of 4.65 on a 10-point scale, with 10 being the most stressful.

Taipei’s best score in the survey was 1.06 in the category of public transport, while its worst was 9.46 for social security.

In the category of physical health, Taipei scored 2.11, but its score for population density was 8.61.

The 17 factors considered in the survey also included traffic congestion, perception of security, sunshine hours, air pollution, noise pollution, light pollution, unemployment, debt per capita, family purchasing power, mental health, gender equality and race equality.

The survey, which ranked 150 cities worldwide, was conducted by UK-based dry cleaning and laundry service provider Zipjet.

Taipei’s ranking was better than several other cities in the region, such as Osaka (66th), Tokyo (72nd), Hong Kong (74th), Shanghai (91st), Beijing (100th) and Seoul (129th).

The five least stressful cities were Stuttgart, Germany; Luxembourg; Hannover, Germany; Bern, Switzerland; and Munich, Germany.

The cities ranked as the most stressful were Baghdad, Iraq; Kabul, Afghanistan; Lagos, Nigeria; Dakar, Senegal; and Cairo, Egypt.

“Mental health problems are on the rise worldwide, with stress being a trigger and contributing factor towards this increase,” Zipjet managing director Florian Faerber said on the survey Web site. “We hope that by pinpointing how the least stressful cities are managing this issue, those cities struggling with a stressed-out population can overcome it.”