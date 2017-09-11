Deputy minister hopes for more S Korean exchanges

Staff writer, with CNA, Seoul

Deputy Minister of Culture Yang Tzu-pao (楊子葆) on Friday said he hopes the nation could boost cultural and creative cooperation with South Korea.

Yang made the remarks during the 42nd Joint Conference between the Republic of China-Korea Business Council and the Korea-Taiwan Business Council on Yeoui Island, Seoul’s main financial and investment banking district.

He praised the success of South Korea’s television and movie industry, which he said has helped create a “Korean wave” of popularity around the world.

Riding this wave, South Korea is promoting its tourism, culture, cosmetics and food, Yang said, adding that Taiwan could learn from the marketing strategies and government measures that aid the growth of these industries.

The conference was organized by the Taipei-based Chinese International Economic Cooperation Association and its South Korean counterpart, the Federation of Korean Industries.

The Taiwan delegation was headed by Chuang Suo-han (莊碩漢), chief of the association’s Korean Committee and vice chairman of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA).

The delegation, which flew to Seoul on Wednesday for a four-day visit, is made up of more than 30 representatives in industries including energy, logistics, food production, cultural and creative travel, biotechnology, steel production, computer games and banking.

The participants exchanged opinions on issues concerning logistics, culture, travel, energy resources and biomedicine in the hope of exploring business opportunities, the TAITRA said.

Taiwan posted a trade deficit of US$453 million against South Korea in the first half of this year, the TAITRA said, adding that one of its key tasks is to reinforce trade and economic exchanges with the neighboring country.

The TAITRA is a government-sponsored organization devoted to the promotion of the nation’s foreign trade.

Last year, trade between the two nations reached US$27.44 billion, up 7.22 percent from the previous year, making South Korea Taiwan’s fifth-largest trade partner, TAITRA data show.

The meeting has been held alternately in Taipei and Seoul since 1967. It was started as a communication channel between Taiwanese and South Korean enterprises.

The annual meetings were suspended in 1992, when diplomatic relations between the two countries were severed, and were not resumed until 2000.