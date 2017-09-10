Conference invites young entrepreneurs to share experience

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

Young entrepreneurs invited to speak yesterday shared their experiences of how to take advantage of failure and make progress, at the third XFail Conference at Taipei’s Syntrend Creative Park (三創園區).

Entrepreneurs in California’s Silicon Valley adhere to “fail fast and learn fast,” and people should boldly share their failures, Asia Silicon Valley Development Agency deputy executive director Wang Ting-an (汪庭安) said in a video shown at the conference.

“You fail because you are dying to prove yourself,” O’Pay Electronic Payment Co chairman Calvin Lin (林一泓) said, adding that he had learned to take failure more lightly, while grasping opportunities on time.

Lin, who is promoting digital payment methods in Taiwan, said the nation’s conservative regulations are unfavorable for the development of financial technology.

However, Lin said he was more confident now that newly appointed Financial Supervisory Commission Chairman Wellington Koo (顧立雄) has said he would give digital payment developers more incentives.

Another speaker, Wu Yin-jui (吳崟睿), founder of the social media platform Eatgether, said entrepreneurs should grab hold of any opportunity for success, however tiny, amid the many failures.

The conference was organized by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Taipei City Government, Taiwan Innovation Entrepreneurship Center and Silicon Valley Entrepreneur Association of Taiwan, and attended by more than 500 people.

One audience member, surnamed Huang (黃), said he attended the conference because he was attracted by a slogan that read: “Success cannot be reproduced, but failure can be prevented.”

Huang, 33, said he had worked at Chunghwa Telecom Co for about six-and-a-half years, but found innovation was almost impossible at the state-run telecom and had joined his friend’s hacking-technology start-up a few months ago.

Taiwan has a wealth of technological talent, yet salaries are much lower than in Singapore or Israel, Huang said, adding he hoped to stay off the trodden path and out of established institutions.