Japanese donates to NCKU in her father’s memory

Staff writer, with CNA

National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) in Tainan yesterday received a check for NT$12.77 million (US$425,582) from the family of a deceased Japanese woman whose father once taught at the school.

The check was presented to NCKU president Su Huey-jen (蘇慧貞) at the behest of Miyoko Izumi, who willed half of her assets to the university before her death in 2015.

She wanted the money to be used to provide scholarships for NCKU students to help preserve the memory of her father, Iso Momose, one of the university’s first Japanese professors, her son Kohei Izumi said.

Momose worked as a professor of organic chemistry at NCKU from its founding in 1931 and remained in Taiwan until 1947.

Miyoko Izumi was born in Taiwan in 1933 and was sent to Japan in 1946 after the end of the Japanese colonial era.

She had a special connection with Taiwan, would sometimes speak Mandarin and often cooked Taiwanese dishes, her son said.

At the presentation ceremony yesterday, which was attended by five Izumi family members, Su said the donation would be used to fund a “Professor Iso Momose and Madam Miyoko Izumi Scholarship Fund,” which would every year award eight to 12 students NT$30,000.

In addition, the university is to host activities in honor of the professor and his daughter each year, starting next year, Su said.