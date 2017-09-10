Beijing most concerned with China policy

By Shih Hsiao-kuang / Staff reporter

Taiwan’s China policy — and the reasoning for it — remains the issue Beijing is most concerned about regardless of how “Taiwanese authorities adjust their staffing,” China’s Taiwan Affairs Office Minister Zhang Zhijun (張志軍) said on Friday.

Zhang made the remark when asked to comment on Premier William Lai’s (賴清德) inauguration on Friday.

“The fundamental question facing the Democratic Progressive Party [DPP] administration is: What is the nature of cross-strait relations? Is it one nation under ‘one China,’ two nations or ‘one China, one Taiwan’?” Zhang said.

The “1992 consensus” is essential, as it clearly defines both sides of the Taiwan Strait as belonging to one nation, China, he said, adding that it has moved China and Taiwan toward a peaceful path since 2008, allowing both sides to make remarkable achievements.

The so-called “1992 consensus” — a term former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi (蘇起) in 2006 admitted making up in 2000 — refers to a tacit understanding between the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and the Chinese government that both sides acknowledge there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means.

Zhang said there have been no changes to Beijing’s Taiwan policy, adding that it has always endorsed the “1992 consensus,” opposed Taiwanese independence and “striven to maintain and further cross-strait exchanges and collaborations on all fronts in the best interests of people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.”

The change in cross-strait relations since May last year is due to the DPP administration’s renouncement the “1992 consensus,” which has paralyzed the channels of communication, including political talks, Zhang said.

This has prevented both sides from engaging in discussions on major issues and has caused cross-strait relations to stagnate, he added.

“Under such complex circumstances, China will still endeavor to maintain cross-strait exchanges and collaborations, for example by continuously holding forums to explore possibilities of collaboration. These events will not end,” Zhang said.