Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

EARTHQUAKE

No Taiwanese injured

No Taiwanese have been reported injured in a magnitude 8.1 earthquake off the coast of southern Mexico, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Eleanor Wang (王珮玲) said yesterday after checking with the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Mexico. The Tourism Bureau also reported that no Taiwanese tour groups in Mexico have been affected. The bureau confirmed with various local travel agencies that Chiapas, which is nearest to the quake’s epicenter, is not a region to which they have sent tour groups. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the earthquake occurred at 12:49pm Taiwan time yesterday off the coast of Chiapas. Tsunami warnings were issued in Mexico following the massive earthquake, which was felt as far away as Mexico City, which lies far to the north of the quake’s epicenter.

TRAVEL

Travel warning on Myanmar

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday issued a red travel advisory for Myanmar’s Rakhine State, following rebel attacks on police stations in the area. The attacks caused 89 deaths, the ministry said, urging Taiwanese to avoid or quickly leave the area. Orange travel advisories have also been issued for Kachin, Shan and Kayin states, the ministry’s Web site showed, advising Taiwanese to only travel to these areas if absolutely necessary. The rest of Myanmar has been placed under a yellow travel advisory, which urges Taiwanese to reconsider their travel plans, or if traveling to the area, to exercise a high degree of caution. Tension in the region has risen due to a series of conflicts between Rohingya Muslims and ethnic Rakhines, in which whole villages have been destroyed and hundreds of thousands of people displaced.