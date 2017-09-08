Chunghwa Post to increase number of ‘iPostbox’ to 1,000

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Chunghwa Post yesterday said that it is aiming to increase the number of “iPostbox” (i郵箱) to more than 1,000 nationwide by the end of next year as part of its plans to facilitate mail and package handling and delivery.

The service was launched in July last year to meet the growing demand for e-commerce and logistics services, the company said.

To access the service, people only need to click on the “iPostbox” nearest them when filling in the address for delivery after they finish shopping online. They can then pick up the items at iPostbox, a 24/7 service.

People can also use the service to send mail or packages, and pay the postage with their EasyCards or other electronic cards, the company said.

With the service garnering positive reviews, the company plans to boost its number from 59 at present to more than 1,000 by the end of next year, it said.

As part of its expansion plan, the company is working with the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) to have 111 iPostboxes installed in 98 railway stations nationwide by the first half of next year.

The company also has its eye on expanding the service to other important transport hubs, college campuses, residential buildings or communities, and hospitals.

In related news, Chunghwa Post said that its new postal “intelligent” logistics park is scheduled to be completed in 2021, adding that it hopes that the facility would become a locomotive that leads the nation’s logistics industry forward.

The construction plan for the park is on display at the 22nd Taipei International Logistics & IOT Exhibition, which ends tomorrow.

The park is to be built on a 17-hectare property close to the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport Access MRT System’s National Taiwan Sports University Station (A7 station).

Planning began in 2014 for the park, which integrates the functions of a logistics center, mail processing center in northern Taiwan, business center, personnel training center and information center, the company said.

“The park would make it possible for the company to handle and deliver mail and packages seamlessly and boost both domestic and cross-border integrated logistics services with an efficient mail-delivery and handling process,” the company said.

“We will also offer a platform for logistics service providers to access the warehousing, customs and inspection services available at the park,” it added.