PFP seeks grand justices’ ruling

By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter

The People First Party (PFP) yesterday said it plans to work with the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) to seek a constitutional interpretation on the legislative review of budget proposals for the Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program.

At a news conference in Taipei, the PFP said it had also asked the Executive Yuan to withdraw the government’s general budget proposal since a major reshuffle of the Cabinet is expected after the resignation of Premier Lin Chuan (林全).

The budget proposals for the infrastructure program were approved on Thursday last week, but not without controversies, as the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was accused of unconstitutionally distorting legislative rules to secure their legislative passage.

After the KMT proposed 10,421 motions related to the program’s budgets to delay the review, Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) announced that no issue would be voted on twice, thereby shelving the majority of the KMT’s motions after DPP-launched proposals were voted on.

The KMT has already said it would seek a constitutional interpretation of Thursday’s review

The DPP deprived opposition parties of the right to propose motions as a legislative strategy, making the legislative process a meaningless, as the DPP could bulldoze the bills through with its majority, PFP caucus convener Lee Hung-chun (李鴻鈞) said.

“If the PFP cannot protect the rights of opposition parties to raise motions and make speeches, it is neglecting democracy and permitting large parties to monopolize the system,” Lee said.

The DPP has set a dangerous precedent for handling opposition motions, as KMT Taitung County Council Speaker Rao Ching-ling (饒慶鈴) on Thursday threatened to shelve bills proposed by DPP county councilors citing the principle of “no repeat votes on a single issue,” PFP Legislator Chen Yi-chieh (陳怡潔) said.

The three-member PFP caucus urged the KMT, the New Power Party (NPP) and independent lawmakers to join the cause

KMT caucus secretary-general Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) said the KMT would cooperate with the PFP and form a task force made up of four KMT lawmakers and two PFP lawmakers to seek a constitutional interpretation, and is willing to pay the legal expenses involved in such a process.

However, the NPP said it would not join the PFP-KMT initiative because the Council of Grand Justices would not interfere with the Legislative Yuan’s autonomy due to the separation of powers.