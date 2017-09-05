Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

TRANSPORT

South-link line changes

Night service on the south-link railway line from Chaojhou in Pingtung to Taitung on the east coast are to be suspended from Wednesday to June 30, 2019, to expedite work on a national railway electrification project, the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) said yesterday. During the 21-month period, there will be no service on that line between 7pm and 6am from Monday to Thursday and on Saturdays, the TRA said, adding that highway shuttle buses will be provided to transport passengers at a 20 percent discount. Exceptions will be made during schools’ summer and winter breaks and national holiday periods of three days or more, with the railway night service running on full schedule, the TRA said. The 123km south-link line is the last section of the electrification network that is expected to be completed in 2020. When commercial operation of the fully electrified train network begins, a trip on an express train from Taipei to Taitung will take only three-and-a-half hours, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said.

More trains for holidays

Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp (THSRC) yesterday said it would put more trains into service to meet the travel rush during the Mid-Autumn Festival (Oct. 4) and the Double Ten National Day (Oct. 7 to Oct. 10) holidays. Over the nine-day period, the company will provide an additional 194 trains on its regular routes — 99 northbound and 95 southbound — bringing the total number to 1,390. Bookings for the holiday period are to open at 12am tomorrow, with tickets available on the THSRC online booking system, the T Express mobile system, ticket machines at railway stations and at convenience stores, the company said. Early bird discounts and preferential fares for college students will remain in place for the holiday period, with discounts of 10 to 35 percent offered to passengers who book five to 28 days in advance.

SPORTS

Amis team win in Busan

Amis Aborigines from Palapay Village bagged three golds and one silver at the 7th Korea Open Busan International Dragon Boat Festival. The two-day event, which concluded on Saturday, featured 20 teams from 14 countries — Taiwan, Australia, Canada, Russia, Singapore, Qatar, the US, Philippines, United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Switzerland and the host, South Korea. The Amis team yesterday returned to Palapay in Taitung, where they were greeted with festivities that included firecrackers, food and drinks. The team placed second in the Pingtung Donggang Dragon Boat Festival earlier this year.

FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Youth envoys in Singapore

A group of 25 youth ambassadors, sponsored by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, yesterday traveled to Singapore to promote public diplomacy through community service and other activities. Representative to Singapore Francis Liang (梁國新) received and hosted the group, saying the International Youth Ambassador Exchange Program incorporates the spirit of the Taiwanese government’s New Southbound Policy, giving young people a chance to visit Southeast and South Asian countries and widen their global perspective. Victor Chin (秦日新), head of the ministry’s youth ambassador program, said the four pillars of the program are experiential learning, community service, official visits and cultural diplomacy. The group is also to host a “Taiwan Night” cultural event.