More than 50% of students feel unsafe on way to school

Staff Writer, with CNA

More than 58 percent of elementary and junior-high school students feel unsafe during their travels between home and school, a survey released yesterday by the Child Welfare League Foundation showed.

Walking is the most common means of transport for students, followed by riding a bicycle and traveling on a scooter or in a car driven by a parent, the survey found.

The poll found that 44.3 percent of students are accompanied by a family member while 24.9 percent travel to school alone.

In terms of road traffic safety, 24.9 percent said they had almost been hit by a vehicle while traveling to and from school over the past year, with most such incidents taking place at crosswalks while the green light is on for pedestrians.

The poll found that 13.4 percent of respondents were injured during their trips over the past year.

According to the poll, 47.3 percent of respondents said pedestrian sidewalks on the way to school are obstructed, 44.3 percent said there are no sidewalks on the way to school and 20.2 percent said that narrow roads around the school force pedestrians and vehicles to share the road.

The poll shows that the traffic environment facing students is unfriendly and makes parents anxious about letting their children go to school alone, foundation executive secretary Huang Yun-hsuan (黃韻璇) said.

The poll was conducted between May 24 and June 23 among fifth to eighth-grade students and collected 1,598 valid samples.

It has a confidence level of 95 percent and a margin of error of 2.45 percentage points.