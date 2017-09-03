Coach accused of issuing harmful punishment

By Liao Hsueh-ju and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A high-school archery coach in Hsinchu County was last week accused of punishing 17 students by making them crawl 200m on a hot race track, resulting in the students sustaining blisters and open scores.

The National Jhubei Senior High School coach, surnamed Huang (黃), on Aug. 16 punished the team for not changing the targets and tidying up the range after practice, the archery team’s parents said.

Parents on Monday said they would press charges against the coach.

School secretary Chen Chun-liang (陳俊樑) said Huang has been transferred to an administrative job and may be subjected to further disciplinary action, depending on a school evaluation board ruling.

The school has reported the complaint to the Ministry of Education and said it deeply regrets the injury caused to students, Chen said, adding that the school is in the process of hiring another archery coach.

“Huang has been with the school for three years and this is the first time parents told us that he had inappropriately used corporal punishment. The next day he took the initiative to take care of the students and provide them with medication,” Chen said.

The temperature on the day of the incident was 30?C and the track, which was exposed to direct sunlight, would have been heated to about 60?C, parents said.

The punishment, nicknamed the “crocodile crawl,” is performed on all fours with the back arched, parents said.

Students said that they told the coach that the track temperatures could cause injuries to their hands and asked Huang to consider another form of punishment.

After several children sustained blisters and bleeding to their hands, the students say that they again pleaded with Huang to reconsider the punishment.

However, Huang ordered the remaining students finish their crawl, they said.

“The track was very hot and it was really painful,” one student said, adding that their hands began to bleed halfway through the punishment.

“Huang said we should ‘just rinse [their wounds] in tap water,’” the student said.

The parents said they separately confronted Huang over the incident, but he told them it was a normal part of training and not corporal punishment.

“Huang’s response ignores that hand injuries reduce an archer’s accuracy,” one parent said, adding that his refusal to acknowledge the mistake led to the parents to jointly demand his replacement.