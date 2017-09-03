Dihua Street reserved for pedestrians on Sundays

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Taipei’s Dihua Street between Guisui Street and Nanjing W Road is to be designated a pedestrian zone from 10am to 5pm every Sunday this month, starting today.

The historic Dadaocheng (大稻埕) area, where Dihua Street is located, is a bustling business district where wholesale herbal medicine, fabrics, groceries and dry foods are sold.

The city’s Economic Development, Urban Development and Information and Tourism departments and the Datong District (大同) Office have in recent years collaborated to renovate the area and develop traditional cultural tourism.

As tourist numbers have increased, the city government decided that the area would be designated as a pedestrian zone for seven hours every Sunday this month.

Dihua Shopping District Development Association chairperson Hsu Ching-chi (徐慶棋) said that 14 local agencies — including the association and the Xiahai City God Temple (霞海城隍廟) — are to hold 34 street activities this month to promote local culture and traditional industries.

One of the activities is a tour to five herbal medicine shops to taste tea cocktails made using traditional Chinese medicine ingredients, Hsu said.

A party is also to be held on Sept. 24 to introduce beverages and food products that contain herbal medicine, Hsu added.

During the period, vehicles — including bicycles — are prohibited from entering the area and vehicles that are parked there will not be able to move or leave until after 5pm.

People planning to visit the area on a Sunday this month should take public transportation, the Department of Transportation said.