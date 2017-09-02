Taoyuan festival set to showcase Aboriginal music

Staff writer, with CNA

The two-day Taoyuan International Indigenous Music Festival opens today at the Taoyuan Arts Plaza with the theme “Music brings us together,” seeking to promote friendship through music, with about 30 acts set to showcase Aboriginal culture through music, art and food, as well as cultural and creative products.

Department of Indigenous Affairs Deputy Director Chen Cheng-hsiung (陳正雄) said music is key to understanding Aboriginal culture, which is why the Taoyuan City Government has held the annual music festival for the past three years.

Research has suggested that the Austronesian people originated in Taiwan, which makes hosting an international music festival all the more meaningful, Chen said.

Aboriginal bands and musicians scheduled to perform include Chang Chen-yue (張震嶽), Power Station (動力火車) and Boxing.

International acts set to headline at the festival include Kilema from Madagascar, Moana Maniapoto from New Zealand and Yairenka from Japan.

Chen said that more than 70,000 Aborigines live in Taoyuan — a number that continues to grow and means that Taoyuan has the third-largest Aboriginal community in Taiwan after Hualien and Taitung counties.

The music festival features cultural and creative product stalls, Aboriginal food, outdoor movie screenings and instrument samplings.