Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

DIPLOMACY

Feng not on ‘farewell trip’

Minister of National Defense Feng Shih-kuan’s (馮世寬) overseas trip is diplomatic and not a “farewell trip,” the ministry said in a statement on Sunday. Feng left on Wednesday last week on a 17-day tour of Central America and the Caribbean to boost ties with the nation’s diplomatic allies. However, a report by the Chinese-language Apple Daily called it Feng’s “farewell trip” because past defense ministers had only undertaken such foreign visits shortly before retiring. The speculation was unfounded, the ministry said, adding that Feng had received invitations from the Nicaraguan army’s commanding general Julio Cesar Aviles Castillo and Guatemalan Minister of Defense Williams Mansilla Fernandez. Aside from Nicaragua and Guatemala, Feng is visiting Honduras, El Salvador and the Dominican Republic.

HEALTH

Universiade staff fall ill

A Taipei restaurant was closed for two days after members of the Taipei Universiade staff who ate lunchboxes from the establishment had diarrhea. The restaurant failed a hygiene and sanitation inspection, and was found to use trash cans without lids and leave ingredients on the ground, said Wang Ming-li (王明理), chief of the Taipei Department of Health’s Food and Drug Division. The kitchen staff did not wear sanitary caps when preparing food and ventilation fans used in the dining space were not clean, she added. On Thursday, employees of the Taipei Tennis Center in Neihu District (內湖) ordered 302 lunchboxes from the restaurant, and 22 fell ill after eating. The operator was ordered to cease operations on Friday and Saturday, Wang said. Food samples were taken from the restaurant for further analysis and the results are to be released on Friday, she added.