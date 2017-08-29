Students seeking multiple jobs on return to studies

Staff writer, with CNA

About 36 percent of high-school and university students in Taiwan are planning to seek multiple part-time jobs after they return to school following the summer vacation, the results of a 1111 Online Job Bank survey released yesterday showed.

The results show that 35.5 percent of respondents said they want a part-time job in home tutoring, which often offers higher pay than other part-time jobs, either to provide financial support for their families or to repay student loans.

The respondents said that by having a part-time job and a teaching job at the same time, they could expect to earn NT$12,287 per month, or about NT$256 per hour, well above the minimum hourly pay of NT$133.

However, 20.3 percent of respondents said they only wanted a teaching job, while 44.2 percent said they only wanted a part-time job.

According to the job bank, 91.4 percent of those who want a part-time job or a teaching job said they want to earn their own money so that they do not have to ask their parents for financial help.

About 60.9 percent said they are eager to gain work experience before starting a full-time job after graduation, while 43.2 percent said they want to save some money.

In terms of part-time jobs, 47.77 percent of respondents said they would like an administrative job and 43.95 percent said they would prefer a service industry job.

The survey results show that due to the newly implemented job laws, the business sector is offering more part-time jobs, particularly in the service sector, including retail, as the sector needs a larger workforce to comply with the regulations.