Health ministry to boost guidelines for dementia

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) yesterday said the ministry aims to increase public awareness of dementia and enhance its diagnostic accordance rate to at least 50 percent in four years.

Chen made the remarks at an academic conference on dementia held in Taipei.

The number of Taiwanese with dementia is estimated to reach nearly 560,000 in 2035, and their long-term care will put a greater burden on families and society, Taiwan Alzheimer’s Disease Association (TADA) chairman Lai Te-jen (賴德仁) said.

Chen said that about 40 years ago, a member of his family was diagnosed with dementia. His family, at first unaware of the disease, did not understand her absurd behavior and treated her poorly.

Forty years later, the ministry has asked 26 affiliated hospitals to establish dementia outpatient clinics and collaborate with local long-term care centers to improve diagnostics, treatment and care, he said.

Chen said he aims to expand the number of dementia care centers to 63 from 20 and the amount of service stations to 368 within four years.

He also aims to raise the dementia diagnostic accordance rate from 30 percent to 50 percent, as well as increase public awareness of the disease, he said.

Responding to questions about new Taiwan Dementia Policy guidelines, Chen said they are to be announced by next year and that the ministry would make dementia prevention and care a priority.

In a meeting on Friday with Alzheimer’s Disease International chairman Glenn Rees and TADA representatives, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said that the government would finish the guidelines by the end of the year.

The WHO estimates that worldwide, someone develops dementia every three seconds, Tsai said, adding that more than 260,000 people in Taiwan are estimated to have dementia, with an additional 10,000 developing the disease every year.