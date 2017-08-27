Former KMT chairwoman Hung slams ‘desinicization’

By Shih Hsiao-kuang / Staff reporter

Former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) yesterday lambasted President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) policy stance, which she described as desinicization.

Hung made the remarks in Taipei yesterday at a forum on Ming Dynasty loyalist Cheng Cheng-kung’s (鄭成功, also known as Koxinga) legacy in Taiwan.

“How did the KMT come to this?” Hung said.

Hung said Tsai was attempting to “root out” China’s influence.

“[Former president] Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) abolished the Guidelines for National Unification and sought to discredit Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石), but at least he acknowledged that his family was from Zhangzhou in China’s Fujian Province,” Hung said.

“Madam Tsai is worse. She not only wants to discredit Chiang, but Sun Yat-sen (孫逸仙), Confucius (孔子), Guan Gong (關公), Matsu (媽祖) and all religions originating in China,” she said.

“The central government used to hold ceremonies to pay tribute to Cheng. Now, local governments decide whether to hold the ceremonies,” she said. “All this is aimed at disassociating from China and rooting out Chinese culture.”

Tsai has formulated a way to distort Chinese history by substituting “Cheng’s governance of Taiwan under the Ming Dynasty” with “the Cheng Dynasty” in school textbooks, Hung said.

“Had Cheng not reclaimed Taiwan from the Dutch 350 years ago, there would be no Taiwan as we know it today,” she said.

“There is an indisputable link between Taiwan and China since the Qing Dynasty took over Taiwan,” she said.