TRA should adhere to single standard in penalties: union

By Abraham Gerber / Staff reporter

The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) should adhere to a single standard in reducing the penalties faced by union members who took a “legal holiday” during the Lunar New Year holiday, labor advocates said on Wednesday.

“The situation would be different if only dozens of people are given demerits instead of more than 300, because the agency would avoid facing public outcry while still ‘killing some chickens to scare the monkeys,’” Taiwan Railways Union president Wang Jieh (王傑) said, adding that the union is concerned that its officials will be targeted due to reports of irregular handling of demerit cancelations.

“Some people had their demerits canceled even though they did not request time off, while others who asked for time off did not have their demerits canceled,” he said, denying reports that the handling of the demerits was delayed until an evaluation committee meeting.

The case could set an important precedent for an increasingly active transportation sector labor movement. The combination of spikes in passenger numbers during holidays and workers’ legal right to take time off during holidays have caused unions to view “legal holiday” actions as a safer and easier way to pressure employers than strikes, which must undergo an extended approval process.

The Ministry of Labor’s adjudication committee last month ruled that union members who had requested time off a week before the holiday should not be considered “absent without leave.”

However, it declined to overturn the TRA’s disciplinary action against union members who requested time off later, while advising the agency to deal with them “leniently” and refrain from issuing demerits or docking salaries.

Wang said that the union would wait to see the handling of the demerits before deciding whether to take legal action against the committee’s decision.