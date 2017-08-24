DGBAS minister, KMT lock horns over planning fees

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) Minister Chu Tzer-ming (朱澤民) and Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) lawmakers yesterday debated the legitimacy of the agency’s decision to earmark NT$830 million (US$27.4 million) in preliminary planning fees for 24 rail construction projects included in the Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program.

KMT legislators Chiang Nai-hsin (蔣乃辛) and William Tseng (曾銘宗) raised the issue at a legislative question-and-answer session with Cabinet officials, accusing Chu of breaching Article 5 of the Special Act on the Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program (前瞻基礎建設特別條例), which was passed last month.

The article stipulates that Cabinet-level agencies should propose plans for projects they oversee, specifying their costs, projected results, risk and operational management plans.

It also stipulates that the agencies should conduct environmental impact assessments and submit plans to the Executive Yuan for approval before budgets can be utilized.

The agency’s allocation of planning fees is illegal, because the Executive Yuan has not approved the construction projects, Tseng said, adding that the fees should be slashed.

Planning fees for projects should be listed as running expenses rather than being combined with a special budget, Chiang said.

Tseng asked Chu if it was on his conscience that he allocated the funds, while KMT Legislator Luo Ming-tsai (羅明才) asked him to clarify whether his superiors had pressed him do so.

Chu said that the Executive Yuan authorized the agency to carry out planning and that the projects would not be approved before it was completed.

Allocation of the funds was legal, he said, citing Article 6 of the act, which stipulates that agencies should request funds needed for preliminary planning, but does not specify whether planning fees should be included in budgets for the infrastructure program.

However, Tseng said the act made the allocation of planning fees illegal.

The argument ended without an agreement.

Meanwhile, KMT Legislator Lai Shyh-bao (賴士葆) asked Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) to clarify whether more than 500 motions Lai tendered to cut or freeze budgets for the infrastructure program would be reviewed.

Citing media reports, he said that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus had orchestrated a plan to skip all 10,421 motions filed by the KMT during a plenary session.

It would be against the rules governing legislative proceedings if Su, a DPP member, “trashes” the KMT’s motions, Lai said.

DPP caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) on Tuesday said that it would take at least three months to vote on all of the motions.

Su said that he would ask Legislative Yuan Conference Department officials today at a cross-caucus negotiation to explain how the situation could be handled and seek lawmakers’ opinions on how to deal with the motions.