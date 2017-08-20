Photo exhibition captures lives of Hansen disease patients at Losheng Sanatorium

By William Hetherington / Staff writer, with CNA

An exhibition of photographer Chou Ching-hui’s (周慶輝) work portraying the lives of patients with Hansen’s disease at Losheng (Happy Life) Sanatorium was launched at the Tamsui Customs Wharf on on Friday.

Curator Huang Li-hsiang (黃莉翔) said she hoped to draw on her experience visiting concentration camps in Germany, where she studied, to create an exhibition that would change the public perception of those living with Hansen’s disease, which is also known as leprosy.

Exhibitions in Germany were bright and spacious, she said, adding that she hoped to create a similar atmosphere with flowers and installations.

Most people’s impression of the disease is gloomy and shrouded in misunderstanding, but the flowers are warm and bright — a symbol of hope, she said.

“The unfortunate people who suffer from Hansen’s disease are like unhealthy flowers and plants. Fear and misunderstanding in the early days resulted in them being forcibly isolated and pushed to the fringes of the ‘garden,’” she said.

Losheng Sanatorium, established in 1930, was the first institution in Taiwan to accept people diagnosed with the disease and to work toward its prevention.

Initially it was thought Hansen’s disease was incurable and infectious, so patients were quarantined.

People were allowed to start leaving Losheng in 1954, after new treatments were discovered, but many decided to stay to avoid discrimination.

In 1994, the Department of Rapid Transit Systems announced plans to build a depot on the site, while in 2001 the government announced a separate plan to turn Losheng into a community hospital and end its care for leprosy patients.

Building conservationists objected to planned changes to the building and in 2009, the Bureau of Cultural Heritage listed Losheng as a potential World Heritage Site.

Chou began documenting life at Losheng in 1990, capturing the life of its residents.

Everyday scenes, such as residents making their beds and cooking meals, were photographed in black-and-white, a Tamsui Historical Museum staff member said, adding that the images show the injustice of people being forced to live in obscurity in a sanatorium.

New Taipei City Bureau of Cultural Affairs Director Lin Kuan-yu (林寬裕) said he hopes the public will see Losheng residents in a more positive light and find a way to overcome the fear and prejudice that has surrounded those with leprosy.

The exhibition runs until Sept. 17 in exhibition space B.