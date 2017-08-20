Home / Taiwan News
Sword attacker admits Tsai was target: court

FAILED ASSASSINATION:There was no news on the condition of the injured guard, who yesterday was still recovering in hospital from the cuts to his neck

Staff writer, with CNA

A man who on Friday attacked a military police officer with a sword outside the Presidential Office Building told prosecutors that his main intention was to kill President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), according to a statement yesterday by the Taipei District Court.

The court said Lu Chun-yi (呂軍億) was clear about his plan to assassinate the president during questioning and that he therefore must be kept in custody.

“Tsai Ing-wen was my main target, but I was also prepared to attack anyone else if they tried to get in my way,” Lu told investigators, the court said.

Lu, 51, at about 10:15am on Friday managed to approach the heavily guarded Presidential Office Building from the intersection of Boai Road and Zhangsha Street, and struck the neck of a guard with a sword.

Investigators later determined that Lu had stolen the Japanese military-issue sword from the Armed Forces Museum on Guiyang Street by smashing a display case with a hammer.

Lu was overpowered by other guards before he could reach the Presidential Office Building. Police later found a People’s Republic of China flag in his bag.

The injured guard had been rushed to the nearby National Taiwan University Hospital with a neck wound, but was in stable condition, the Presidential Office said on Friday.

