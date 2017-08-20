Wu to be inaugurated at KMT congress

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) chairman-elect Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) is to be inaugurated today at the 20th KMT national congress, during which he is expected to lead the swearing in of more than 2,000 party representatives.

A specially designed logo, which is to be displayed at the Taichung World Trade Center venue, symbolises the congress’ theme of “reform, unify and regain power,” KMT Culture and Communications Committee deputy director-general Hung Meng-kai (洪孟楷) said yesterday.

The highlight of the event is to be the swearing in of party representatives who were elected last month before the portrait of Republic of China founder Sun Yat-sen (孫逸仙) — who is also enshrined in the KMT charter as “National President of the Party” — signifying a change from past national congresses where only the KMT chairperson-elect was involved in the ceremony, Hung said.

To promote party solidarity, the congress is expected to be attended by every former KMT chairperson since 2000, including former vice president Lien Chan (連戰), former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), former Presidential Office secretary-general Wu Po-hsiung (吳伯雄), New Taipei City Mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫) and former KMT chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱), he said.

Wu Den-yih is scheduled to deliver a speech at the congress, in which he is expected to comment on President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) “hasty and chaotic” governance and expound on the KMT’s vision, Hung Meng-kai said.

Considering the expectedly large turnout, food is also an issue, he said.

Organizers are to distribute steel lunchboxes to participants, who can dine together and renew their friendships, he said.

The boxes, which cost NT$170 each, are embossed with the KMT’s logo and would make great souvenirs for the participants, he added.

“Hopefully, the event will remind people of the KMT’s spirit and Sun’s teachings,” Hung Meng-kai said.

The opening ceremony is to be hosted by Tainan City Councilor Hsieh Lung-chieh (謝龍介) and Changhua County chapter secretary-general Chen Ying-ching (陳穎青), while the closing ceremony is to be hosted by legislators Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) and Lee Yen-hsiu (李彥秀).