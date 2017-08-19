Taipei Universiade: Chen Shui-bian denied Universiade ceremony request

Staff writer, with CNA

Taichung Prison yesterday denied former president Chen Shui-bian’s (陳水扁) request to attend the opening ceremony of the Taipei 2017 Summer Universiade today, citing security concerns.

The prison said in a statement that the event required Chen, who is on medical parole at his home in Kaohsiung, to make a long trip.

“Maintaining security will be relatively complicated” during the opening ceremony, the statement said. “Therefore, Chen’s application for permission to attend the international event could not be approved.”

Taichung Prison deputy warden Lin Shun-pin (林順斌) said that the opening and closing ceremonies of the Universiade are non-political, public events, meeting the criteria of the type of event Chen can attend under the terms of his parole.

However, he would have to travel a long way and large crowds are expected at the ceremonies, making it difficult to ensure his safety, Lin said, adding that the Universiade was not a necessary activity, in view of Chen’s medical situation.

Chen on Aug. 9 filed an application with prison authorities to attend the event after receiving an invitation from the Taipei City Government.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) in May said he would invite incumbent and former presidents, including Chen, to attend the opening ceremony.

Chen was convicted of corruption and sentenced to 20 years in prison shortly after the second term of his presidency ended in 2008.

He served his sentence at Taichung Prison until January 2015, when he was released on medical parole due to various ailments.