High-speed rail souvenirs now available on PChome

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Online shopping for high-speed rail souvenirs is now available following a partnership between Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp (THSRC) and PChome Online, marking the official launch of the rail operator’s e-commerce business.

The store was announced after the government on Wednesday said that Wi-Fi service would be available throughout the high-speed rail route by the end of this year.

A section on the PChome Web site features high-speed rail-themed souvenirs, THSRC said.

Apart from shopping on the site, passengers can also see the souvenirs available for purchase on the e-shop page in TLike Magazine, the on board THSRC publication.

Each product is to have a QR code next to it, which people can scan to complete the transactions online, the company said, adding that the QR codes are to also be included in advertisements inside high-speed rail stations.

The company said it has also incorporated augmented reality (AR) into their e-commerce business.

To view the feature, a user must first download the application “marq+,” which combines AR and QR functions, then use it to scan the product QR codes in stations.

The application would then combine a photograph of the buyer with the clothing or accessories they are interested in buying, allowing them to see what they would look like wearing them.

In addition to seeing the simulated images on AR walls, people can also send the images to their family members and friends.

The AR walls are in the Nangang, Banciao, Hsinchu, Taichung, Chiayi, Tainan and Zuoying high-speed rail stations, THSRC said.

The most popular THSRC souvenir is the high-speed rail pull-back train set, with more than 10,000 sold each year, followed by cartoon baggage tags and key chains, the company said.