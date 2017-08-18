Taipei Universiade: NCC urges schools to allow base stations for Games

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The National Communications Commission (NCC) yesterday urged universities to permit telecom carriers to install temporary base stations or signal boosters in their sports stadiums to enhance broadcasts and facilitate wireless communication services during the Taipei Summer Universiade, which opens tomorrow.

Telecom carriers have reported difficulties installing the devices inside some of the venues for the Games and can only rely on base stations nearby to boost transmission, commission spokesman Weng Po-tsung (翁柏宗) said.

However, the technical problems will not disrupt the Games’ broadcast, Weng said.

The commission would assist the organizer should it file emergency requests to improve broadcast signals in any venue, he said.

As of yesterday, a few universities have yet to respond to telecom carriers’ requests to install signal boosters or temporary base stations in their gymnasiums to improve reception quality.

They include National Taiwan University, National Taiwan Sports University, Hsin Wu University, Tamkang University and Fu Jen Catholic University.

The sporting venues in these universities are either very large or in basements, commission specialist Yang Chao-tong (楊朝棟) said.

Telecom carriers have tried to compensate by enlarging the areas covered by stations nearby, but it is not enough to improve reception in these venues, Yang said.

“Either they are concerned about potential health hazards caused by electromagnetic waves, or they do not think the equipment is necessary because they are hosting only a few preliminary games,” Yang said.

Universities should also consider the needs of athletes and viewers to access mobile communication services, the commission said.

“Athletes, families and sports fans from around the world will be attending the Universiade. It is not only a great opportunity for athletes to demonstrate the skills that they have been honing for years, but also for the world to see — through high-speed Internet service — that Taipei is a ‘smart’ city and Taiwan’s passion,” the commission said in a statement.

The carriers have been asking to improve reception in the athletes’ village and 79 venues since July last year, the commission said, adding that it has asked for assistance from the Ministry of Education and local governments.

Apart from watching the games at the designated venues, fans can watch televised broadcasts on Chinese Television System, Public Television Service and Videoland Sports Channel, or their respective YouTube channels.

They can also watch the Games through Chunghwa Telecom’s multimedia-on-demand (MOD) service and Hami Video.