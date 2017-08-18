‘Green’ burials on the rise

By Tsai Ya-hua and Ho Yu-hua / Staff reporters

“Green” burials have become more popular, especially in Taipei and New Taipei City, city officials say.

Since 2003, the Taipei City Government has been promoting various kinds of “green” burials, such as tree, flower and sea burials, in which incense is not burned and steles are not erected, Taipei Mortuary Services Office Director Huang Wen-ting (黃雯婷) said.

Such burials have become more popular in recent years, accounting for 15.28 percent of all burials in the city, the highest rate in the nation, he said.

To encourage people to choose “natural” burials, the city government also provides incentives, such as awarding NT$10,000 to NT$20,000 for shifting family cremains from columbarium towers to natural burial sites, without having to pay for additional rituals, Huang said.

The New Taipei City Government in 2005 started a “green” burial zone at Sihshihfen (四 十份) public cemetery in Sindian District (新店) and plans to make sea burials available next year.

Memorial parks were opened in the city’s Jinshan District (金山) in 2007 and in Sanjhih District (三芝) in 2013.

As of June, 5,296 tree burials were conducted at the Jinshan park, while the park in Sanjhih has seen 790 burials.

The Sanjhih park has many cherry trees and is the burial site for figures such as Master Sheng Yen (聖嚴法師) and former vice president Lee Yuan-tsu (李元簇), Mortuary Services Office Director Yang Yi-lin (楊薏霖) said.

Pingtung County Department of Civil Affairs Director Cheng Wen-hua (鄭文華) said the county has established “green” burial zones in Jiouru (九如), Linluo (麟洛) and Linbian (林邊) townships, while another opened in Pingtung City this year.

Fewer than 60 people had “green” burials when the county adopted the practice in 2015, but the number more than doubled to 122 last year, Cheng said.

“Green” burials were least common in Miaoli and Changhua counties, Ministry of the Interior data showed.

Miaoli’s Jhunan Township (竹南) office founded Memorial Park (憶園) more than 10 years ago, offering many forms of burial, but no one applied during its first five years of operation, Department of Civil Affairs Director Peng Chi-shan (彭基山) said.

Nonetheless, more people have turned to eco-burials, even Hsinchu residents who have come to the county for free rituals, he said, adding that there have been 174 tree burials and 18 ash-scattering ceremonies at the park this year.

Changhua County’s first tree burial occurred in 2015, one of 15 that year, Department of Civil Affairs Deputy Director Chiu Ching-mo (邱錦模) said.

Last year, the number increased to 39, while 38 tree burials have been carried out so far this year, Chiu said.

Additional reporting by Tsai Yung-chien, Peng Chien-li and Chang Tsung-chiu