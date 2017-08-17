Ministry to invest NT$4bn to boost semiconductors

Staff writer, with CNA

The Ministry of Science and Technology on Tuesday said that it plans to invest NT$4 billion (US$131.7 million) over the next four years in the local semiconductor sector in a bid to maintain Taiwan’s global competitive edge.

Minister of Science and Technology Chen Liang-gee (陳良基) said the plan — codenamed “moon shot” — is focused on artificial intelligence (AI) by widening the integrated circuit (IC) industry to meet demand.

“The plan is to begin next year, with NT$1 billion allocated for each year,” Chen said.

“With many international brands having entered AI development, the industry is expected to boost demand for efficient computing and energy-efficient ICs,” he said. “As a result, Taiwan is in a strong position to take advantage of its strength in semiconductor technology to seize developing business opportunities.”

International tech giants that have poured resources into the AI industry include Google, Microsoft Corp, Apple, Facebook, Intel and Qualcomm, he said.

Taiwan is good at IC design and that strength is expected to help the local semiconductor industry roll out specialty ICs for future AI applications, he said.

The ministry has designated this year the first of AI development in Taiwan, with the IC development plan expected to see critical IC devices for AI development released by 2022, he said.

The global semiconductor business is expected to launch commercial production of chips made using the advanced 3 nanometer process in 2022, an important transition point for AI development, Chen said, adding that the ministry’s plan will help Taiwan advance the AI industry.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, is focusing on developing the 3 nanometer process, and plans to set up a new factory.

TSMC’s latest technology to enter commercial production is the 10 nanometer process, while the chipmaker is developing 7 nanometer, 5 nanometer and 3 nanometer processes in a bid to maintain its lead over competitors.

The investment plan was devised after consulting with IC giants such as TSMC, United Microelectronics Corp and Taiwan’s largest IC designer, MediaTek, the ministry said.

Funding is mainly to go to the academic sector, which is expected to seek partnerships with the business community over the next four years, it said, adding that the plan is to cultivate a pool of talent for Taiwanese firms.

The plan is not part of the government’s Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program, which has its own budget for digital technology development, the ministry said.

The nation is to spend up to NT$420 billion on the infrastructure program over the next four years.