Paper artist Chen’s devotion on display in Tainan

By Chiu Hao-tang and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

After 21 years of devotion to paper art, Chen Chih-wei’s (陳志韋) work is being exhibited at the Tainan Cultural and Creative Park.

He was drawn to paper art after he read a book by Japanese paper artist Ajin in high school, Chen said, adding that he was amazed that paper could be used to create such beautiful work.

He did not devote attention to the art until 1996, when he concluded his mandatory military service, Chen said, but he had created his own design company by 2000.

Chen said that for the first five years after starting the company, he was so poor he ate instant noodles and borrowed money to survive, but once he made a name for himself, word of mouth brought plenty of business so that he never needed a sales agent.

Chen has pieces featuring Tainan Mayor William Lai (賴清德), Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chu (陳菊) on display at the park.

The Lai piece was a special project, designed so that Lai’s distinctive hairstyle and large nose would be obvious, Chen said.

Chen said he is planning an exhibition in Chiayi County, where he grew up, by the end of next year or early 2019.

Chen said he dabbled with gang activities as a young person.

He grew up without his parents and was wild in his junior-high school days, he said.

His friends were associated with gangs and he often joined fights when asked, he said.

After graduating from high school before his mandatory military service, Chen said he worked as a bouncer at clubs and helped loan sharks collect debts.

He was a frequent face at the police station, he said.

“The gang bosses usually helped arrange our release, as it was a wilder era back then,” Chen said, adding that his stay at police stations usually ended after paying a fine.

Chen jokingly said that his menacing looks were helpful in a way.

“In 17 years, I have only ever been owed NT$400,” he said.

He said it was a milestone in his creative career when he completed a hand-drawn series based on local myths and ghost stories.

“We would often hear that everything, including stones and wells, had spirits or ghosts,” but Taiwan did not have a comprehensive list like the Japanese Hyakki Yako, or the “Night Parade of 100 Demons,” Chen said, adding that he was glad to have provided such a list.