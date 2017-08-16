Two politicians indicted in Taipei

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office yesterday indicted two Taipei politicians on corruption charges for allegedly pocketing government funds intended to pay for office assistants.

Former New Party Taipei City councilor Chin Li-fang (秦儷舫) allegedly pocketed NT$2.28 million (US$75,205), while independent Taipei City councilor Tung Chung-yen (童仲彥) allegedly pocketed NT$123,842, prosecutors said.

According to the indictment, when Chin served as councilor from 2009 to 2014, she claimed her elder sister and a brother-in-law as full-time employees in her councilor office.

Tung is alleged to have claimed to have employed the wife of a friend surnamed Wei (魏), from 2011 to 2012, but she did not actually work at Tung’s office.

Chin and Tung were indicted for contravening the Anti-Corruption Act (貪污治罪條例).

Under government regulations, city councilors in the six special municipalities each receive NT$240,000 per month to pay for their office employees, with a maximum monthly wage for one employee set at NT$80,000.

Prosecutors alleged that Chin and Tung forged papers and made fraudulent statements to claim payment for people who did not work in their offices and put the money into their own accounts.